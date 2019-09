Analysts were looking for .1% sequential growth, so the headline at least is definitely more deflationary than expected.



Ex-core, the PPI was +0.2%, which is a tad hot.

You can read this either way.

The market is still higher with about an hour to go before the opening bell.

