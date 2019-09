The number:



Personal spending in April was only 0.4% vs. 0.5% estimated and 0.6% last month.

Income was bang-on in line with expectations.

Markets aren’t doing anything in the pre-market right now.

Background: Analysts looking for 0.4% income growth and 0.5% spending growth for April.

