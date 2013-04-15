Homebuilder Confidence Misses Expectations Falls To 42

The NAHB housing market index for April is out at 10 a.m. ET.



Economists polled by Bloomberg are looking for homebuilder confidence to rise to 45, from 44 the previous month.

The National Association of Home Builders’ housing market index is a sentiment index in which respondents rate not just the housing market but also the economy in general.

The index draws on builder perceptions of current single-family home sales and sales expectations for the next six months. It also includes builders’ expectations of traffic of prospective buyers. A reading of 50 shows that an equal number of builders view the market as good or bad.

