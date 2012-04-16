ANOTHER HOUSING MISS: NAHB INDEX FALLS TO 25

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

UPDATE:



Another miss in housing.

NAHB homebuilder sentiment fell from 28 to 25.

Analysts expected it to stay at 28.

This is the second disappointing month ina row for homebuilder sentiment, and it ends a really nice month of improving data month after month.

ORIGINAL POST: The last big housing datapoint of the day: The NAHB Housing Market Index comes out at 10:00 AM.

Analysts expect a reading of 28, flat with last month’s number.

