These 8 charts from Friday's job report show just how dire America's economic situation is now

Friday’s April jobs report from the Labour Department was dismal: The US economy lost a record 20.5 million jobs, and the unemployment rate surged to 14.7%.

“The April employment report – if there was any lasting hope for a V-shaped recovery, this dashed it,” Ryan Sweet, a senior economist at Moody’s Analytics, told Business Insider.

Here are eight charts beyond the headline that show just how much of a hit the labour market has taken during the coronavirus pandemic.

The April jobs report released by the Labour Department on Friday painted a dismal picture of the US labour market, which has been devastated by sweeping shutdowns to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

In one month, the US economy shed 20.5 million jobs, the most ever, and unemployment skyrocketed to 14.7%. The report showed how quickly the coronavirus pandemic hit the labour market – just two months earlier, in February, the unemployment rate was 3.5%, a 50-year low.

In one month, the US economy has lost more jobs than the 8.7 million erased during the Great Recession. The unemployment rate has also seemingly overnight jumped over the Great Recession peak of 10% in October 2009.

What’s perhaps most devastating about the April report is the extent to which it underestimates the current economic pain. The unemployment rate doesn’t take into account, for example, workers who have had their hours cut because of the coronavirus pandemic.



In addition, the labour market is likely to continue to be hit hard in the coming months. Since the survey period, which ends in the middle of the month, millions more Americans have filed for unemployment insurance benefits as layoffs persist.

But beyond the headline numbers, the report has a wealth of data that paints a dire picture of the US’s economic situation. Here are eight charts that show just how hard the US labour market has been hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

The headline unemployment rate hit 14.7%, the highest rate since the modern data set began in 1948.

Business Insider/Andy Kiersz, data from Bureau of Labour Statistics

The rate is the highest ever recorded in the series, and the 10.3-percentage-point increase from the March unemployment rate of 4.4% is the largest one-month jump ever.

Still, the unemployment rate is likely an undercount of people who are out of work. For one, it doesn’t count those who are no longer looking for work as unemployed, meaning many workers who have been laid off but aren’t actively seeking jobs were not included.

The Bureau of Labour Statistics noted that those marked as employed but absent from work because of “other reasons” surged by 6 million in April.

If those workers had been classified as unemployed on temporary layoff, the unemployment rate would have been nearly 5 percentage points higher, according to the bureau.



Unemployment, however, captures only people out of a job who are actively looking for work. A more expansive rate published by the BLS includes workers who want a job but have given up looking.

Business Insider/Andy Kiersz, data from BLS

Another measure of unemployment in the April report does include workers who have stopped actively seeking work.

This rate may have been higher because of the expanded unemployment benefits in the Cares Act enacted by President Donald Trump at the end of March. Workers recently laid off and collecting unemployment under the extended program do not need to be actively seeking work, meaning many have stopped looking for the time being.



Another alternative rate also includes workers with a part-time job who want a full-time job. That rate, often called underemployment, also hit a record high.

Business Insider/Andy Kiersz, data from Bureau of Labour Statistics

The broadest measure of unemployment in the April jobs report showed that the labour market had been devastated beyond crippling layoffs.

The measure, called U6, includes part-time workers who want a full-time job. The April report said more than 5 million Americans fell into this category – a large margin of “shadow slack” in the workforce, Michael Feroli of JPMorgan wrote in a Friday note.

U6 could also include people who have had hours cut back because of falling demand from coronavirus-induced shutdowns, meaning they are still working but not as much as they want.



Historically, unemployment for white workers has been lower than for nonwhite workers. While unemployment has spiked for white, black, and Latino or Hispanic workers alike, that racial gap still showed up in April.

Business Insider/Andy Kiersz, data from Bureau of Labour Statistics

The unemployment figures broken down by race and gender showed that the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic had not hit all workers equally.

Women still faced the starkest losses, Kate Bahn, an economist and the director of labour-market policy at Equitable Growth, told Business Insider.

Black and Hispanic unemployment rates – which were already higher than white unemployment before the coronavirus pandemic – gained sharply in the past two months.

The unemployment rate for black workers surged to 16.7% in April from 5.8% in February. Meanwhile, Hispanic unemployment jumped to 18.9%, the highest of any group, from 4.4% in February.

The jump for Hispanic workers in particular is “probably based on occupational segregation, ” Bahn said, as they tend to be overrepresented in industries such as leisure and hospitality, which shed 7.7 million jobs in April.

“Literally half of the sector disappeared in a month,” Bahn said. “It’s just baffling to see the scale of that.”



About 6.4 million Americans dropped out of the labour force in April and are now neither working nor looking for a job.

Business Insider/Andy Kiersz, data from Bureau of Labour Statistics

The labour force participation rate dropped to 60.2%, the lowest since January 1973.

This may have been pulled lower by expanded unemployment benefits in the Cares Act, which no longer require workers filing for unemployment insurance to be actively seeking work.

And the health crisis has likely kept workers on the sidelines – many are not looking for work during the pandemic.

Still, if these workers remain on the sidelines, it could be a very bad sign for any economic recovery.

“It is absolutely critical that the participation rate go back up in the next few months if the economy is to heal – if the workers who weren’t looking for work last month still aren’t looking for work a couple of months from now, that will be very bad news indeed,” said Eric Winograd, a senior economist at AllianceBernstein.

The share of Americans in their prime working years with a job fell to its lowest level since December 1975.

Business Insider/Andy Kiersz, data from Bureau of Labour Statistics

This measures the share of people who actually have a job. Looking at the prime-age figure as opposed to the total employment-to-population ratio removes a significant headwind from the baby boomers as they retire.

“The drop in the prime-age employment-to-population in April alone was more than twice as large as the drop we saw through the entire great recession,” Nick Bunker, an economist at Indeed, told Business Insider.

He continued: “The drop in one month is twice as large as some as the drop that happened over 18 months.”

Zooming out, the total employment-to-population ratio also slumped the most on record, to an all-time low of 51.3%. While it is weighed down by older workers leaving the labour force, it could also be an important measure to watch as the recession unfolds.

During the Great Recession, this figure showed that baby boomers were staying in the labour market longer than anyone anticipated because of the economic downturn, according to Sweet of Moody’s Analytics. It’s likely this trend could repeat itself.

Overall, 20.5 million jobs were lost across the US economy in April. This is about 10 times the record monthly decline set at the end of World War II, in September 1945.

Andy Kiersz / Business Insider

“It’s heartbreaking – we went from one of the best job markets in the last 50 years to one of the worst in a matter of a couple months,” Sweet told Business Insider.

“I think it’s going to get worse before it gets better,” he said, adding that he doesn’t expect the US economy to lose another 20 million jobs in May.

Instead, he said, the unemployment rate will continue to rise.

Job losses were felt across every major sector. Employment in leisure and hospitality fell by nearly half from March to April as restaurants, hotels, and other entertainment venues closed.

Business Insider/Andy Kiersz, data from Bureau of Labour Statistics

It was largely expected that job losses would be seen across many sectors, with leisure and hospitality being the hardest hit.

The April report was “a good reminder of the extent of the negative impact of the policies put in place to contain COVID-19,” Lindsey Piegza, the chief economist at Stifel, told Business Insider.

Nearly every industry was affected, from leisure and hospitality to manufacturing to government, Piegza said. “So it’s really as if nobody was unaffected. No one escaped unscathed from this economy being shut down,” she said.

There are now two waves of joblessness, according to Piegza. The first reflected the service sector, such as leisure and hospitality workers, food workers, and healthcare workers not on the front lines of the coronavirus outbreak.

“The second wave that we’ve seen now is the impact on those we thought could efficiently work from home,” she said.

