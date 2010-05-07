290,000 New Jobs Created In April, But Unemployment Rate Jumps To 9.9%

First read here: A lot more jobs were created (290K vs. expectations of 180K), but the workforce grew, so the unemployment rate jumped from 9.7% to 9.9%.



The full report is here.

See our breakdown of key numbers here.

————

Nonfarm payroll employment rose by 290,000 in April, the unemployment rate

edged up to 9.9 per cent, and the labour force increased sharply, the U.S.

Bureau of labour Statistics reported today. Job gains occurred in manufactur-

ing, professional and business services, health care, and leisure and hospi-

tality. Federal government employment also rose, reflecting continued hiring

of temporary workers for Census 2010.

Household Survey Data

In April, the number of unemployed persons was 15.3 million, and the unem-

ployment rate edged up to 9.9 per cent. The rate had been 9.7 per cent for the

first 3 months of this year. (See table A-1.)

Among the major worker groups, the unemployment rate for whites (9.0 per cent)

edged up in April, while the rates for adult men (10.1 per cent), adult women

(8.2 per cent), teenagers (25.4 per cent), blacks (16.5 per cent), and Hispanics

(12.5 per cent) showed little or no change. The jobless rate for Asians was

6.8 per cent, not seasonally adjusted. (See tables A-1, A-2, and A-3.)

The number of long-term unemployed (those jobless for 27 weeks and over) con-

tinued to trend up over the month, reaching 6.7 million. In April, 45.9 per cent

of unemployed persons had been jobless for 27 weeks or more. (See table A-12.)

Among the unemployed, the number of reentrants to the labour force rose by

195,000 over the month. (See table A-11.)

In April, the civilian labour force participation rate increased by 0.3 per cent-

age point to 65.2 per cent, as the size of the labour force rose by 805,000. Since

December, the participation rate has increased by 0.6 percentage point. The em-

ployment-population ratio rose to 58.8 per cent over the month and has increased

by 0.6 percentage point since December. (See table A-1.)

The number of persons employed part time for economic reasons (sometimes refer-

red to as involuntary part-time workers) was about unchanged at 9.2 million in

April. These individuals were working part time because their hours had been cut

back or because they were unable to find a full-time job. (See table A-8.)

About 2.4 million persons were marginally attached to the labour force in April,

compared with 2.1 million a year earlier. (The data are not seasonally adjusted.)

These individuals were not in the labour force, wanted and were available for work,

and had looked for a job sometime in the prior 12 months. They were not counted

as unemployed because they had not searched for work in the 4 weeks preceding

the survey. (See table A-16.)

Among the marginally attached, there were 1.2 million discouraged workers in

April, up by 457,000 from a year earlier. (The data are not seasonally adjusted.)

Discouraged workers are persons not currently looking for work because they be-

lieve no jobs are available for them. The remaining 1.2 million persons marginal-

ly attached to the labour force had not searched for work in the 4 weeks preceding

the survey for reasons such as school attendance or family responsibilities. (See

table A-16.)

Establishment Survey Data

In April, nonfarm payroll employment rose by 290,000. Sizable employment gains oc-

curred in manufacturing, professional and business services, health care, and in

leisure and hospitality. Federal government employment increased due to the hiring

of temporary workers for Census 2010. Since December, nonfarm payroll employment

has expanded by 573,000, with 483,000 jobs added in the private sector. The vast

majority of job growth occurred during the last 2 months. (See table B-1.)

Manufacturing added 44,000 jobs in April. Since December, factory employment has

risen by 101,000. Over the month, gains occurred in several durable goods indus-

tries, including fabricated metals (9,000) and machinery (7,000). Employment also

grew in nondurable goods manufacturing (14,000).

Mining added 7,000 jobs in April, with most of the increase in support activities

for mining. Since last October, mining has added 39,000 jobs.

In April, construction employment edged up (14,000), following an increase of 26,000

in March. Over the month, nonresidential building and heavy construction added 9,000

jobs each.

Employment in professional and business services rose by 80,000 in April. Temporary

help services continued to add jobs (26,000); employment in this industry has in-

creased by 330,000 since September 2009. Employment also rose over the month in ser-

vices to buildings and dwellings (23,000) and in computer systems design (7,000).

In April, health care employment grew by 20,000, including a gain of 6,000 in hospi-

tals. Over the past year, health care employment has increased by 244,000.

Employment rose by 45,000 in leisure and hospitality over the month. Much of this

increase occurred in accommodation and food services, which added 29,000 jobs. Food

services employment has risen by 84,000 over the past 4 months, while accommodation

has added 18,000 jobs over the past 3 months.

Federal government employment was up in April, reflecting the hiring of 66,000 tem-

porary workers for the decennial census.

Over the month, employment changed little in wholesale trade, retail trade, informa-

tion, and financial activities.

Employment in transportation and warehousing fell by 20,000 in April, reflecting a

large decline in courier and messenger services.

In April, the average workweek for all employees on private nonfarm payrolls increased

by 0.1 hour to 34.1 hours. The manufacturing workweek for all employees increased by

0.2 hour for the second straight month to 40.1 hours, and factory overtime was up by

0.1 hour over the month. The average workweek for production and nonsupervisory em-

ployees on private nonfarm payrolls increased by 0.1 hour to 33.4 hours in April.

(See tables B-2 and B-7.)

Average hourly earnings of all employees in the private nonfarm sector increased by

1 cent to $22.47 in April. Over the past 12 months, average hourly earnings have in-

creased by 1.6 per cent. In April, average hourly earnings of private-sector production

and nonsupervisory employees increased by 5 cents to $18.96. (See tables B-3 and B-8.)

The change in total nonfarm payroll employment for February was revised from -14,000

to +39,000, and the change for March was revised from 162,000 to 230,000.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.