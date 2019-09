From Barclays’ Jordan Kotick, it turns out that April is the best month for the Dow in turns of the mean return.



By other measures, like probability of a gain, and mean return, it’s not too shabby either.

Click to enlarge.

Photo: Barclays

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.