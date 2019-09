Industrial production jumped 1.1 per cent in April. Also, capacity utilization climbed to 79.2 per cent from 78.4 per cent last month.



Economists were looking for 0.6 per cent growth in production.

However, last month’s March number was revised to a 0.6 per cent decline, down from a flat reading.

Photo: Federal Reserve

