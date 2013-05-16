Here Comes Housing Starts...

Housing starts for April are out at 8:30 a.m. ET.



Economists polled by Bloomberg are looking for starts to fall 6.4% month-over-month (mum) to an annualized 970,000.

This compares with an annualized 1.036 million in March.

Permits are expected to rise 3.8% mum to an annualized 941,000, from a revised 907,000 the previous month.

On Wednesday we got homebuilder confidence, considered a leading indicator for housing starts. That rose to 44 in May, from 41.

