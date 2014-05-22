Existing Home Sales Miss Expectations

Existing home sales climbed 1.3% month-over-month in April to an annualized pace of 4.65 million units.

The latest data missed expectations for a 2.2% rise to an annualized pace of 4.69 million units. And existing home sales are down 6.8% from a year ago.

This compares to a 0.2% fall to an annualized pace of 4.59 million units in March.

Housing inventory jumped 16.8% to 2.29 million existing homes for sale or a 5.9 month supply at the current sales pace.

“We’ll continue to see a balancing act between housing inventory and price growth, which remains stronger than normal simply because there have not been enough sellers in many areas,” said Lawrence Yun, NAR chief economist in a press release. “More inventory and increased new-home construction will help to foster healthy market conditions,” Yun added.”

Here’s a look at the regional breakdown:

In the Northeast, existing home sales were unchanged month-over-month, but down 6.3% from a year ago.

In the Midwest, they were down 1% on the month and 9.6% from a year ago.

In the South, existing home sales were up 1% on the month, but down 3.5% from a year ago.

In the West, they were up 4.9% on the month but down 10% from a year ago.

The pending home sales index increased modestly in March, and the series leads existing home.

Moreover, sales are expected to get a boost as the weather returns to normal seasonal patterns.

But Federal Reserve chair Janet Yellen has expressed concern about the housing recovery.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.