Here Comes Existing Home Sales...

Mamta Badkar
existing home sale Great Falls, Virginia

Existing home sales for April are out at 10 a.m. ET.

Economists polled by Bloomberg are looking for existing home sales to rise 1.4% month-over-month (mum) to a rate of 4.99 million units.

This compares to a 0.6% per cent mum fall in March in a rate of 4.92 million units.

Existing home sales account for a larger share of the market than new homes, and have outpaced new home sales. And with housing supply staying tight, a rise in existing sales should support home prices.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.