Here Comes Existing Home Sales...

Existing home sales for April are out at 10 a.m. ET.



Economists polled by Bloomberg are looking for existing home sales to rise 1.4% month-over-month (mum) to a rate of 4.99 million units.

This compares to a 0.6% per cent mum fall in March in a rate of 4.92 million units.

Existing home sales account for a larger share of the market than new homes, and have outpaced new home sales. And with housing supply staying tight, a rise in existing sales should support home prices.

