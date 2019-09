Photo: Wikimedia Commons

ORIGINAL POST: The big housing datapoint of the day: Existing home sales for April are expected to climb 2.9% to 4.61 million (annualized).We’ll have the full numbers here LIVE at 10:00 AM ET.



UPDATE:

Pretty much in line. 4.62 million annualized existing home saales.

Snooze.

