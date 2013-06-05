Horrible European Retail Sales

At least as of April, the European consumer had not stopped bleeding.



In April 2013, compared with March 2013, the volume of retail trade fell by 0.5% in the euro area (EA17) and by 0.7% in the EU272, according to estimates from Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union. In March retail trade decreased by 0.2% and 0.1% respectively. In April 20134, compared with April 2012, the retail sales index dropped by 1.1% in the euro area and by 0.6% in the EU27.

Eurostat

