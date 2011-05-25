April Durable Goods Horrible: Decline 3.6%

The number: Pretty ugly across the board:



-3.6% on the headline.

And even excluding transportation, the decline was 1.5%.

And then excluding non-defence aircraft, the decline was 2.6%, which was worse than the 2.1% expectations.

More confirmation that the economy is not in a good patch right now.

You can download the full report here.

Background: It’s always a lumpy number, but analysts are looking for -2.5% and +0.5% ex transportation.

