The NSA's former head of intelligence law is joining the Senate's Trump-Russia probe

The former head of intelligence law at the National Security Agency (NSA), April Doss, has been hired to work on the Senate Intelligence Committee’s investigation into Russia’s interference in the 2016 election, her law firm confirmed in a press release on Wednesday.

Doss, who spent over a decade at the NSA and now chairs the Cybersecurity and Privacy practice at Saul Ewing, LLP, will serve as the committee’s special counsel as it examines “

allegations that Russia participated in a disinformation campaign intended to benefit President Donald Trump, and claims of potential collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia.”

Doss will join the committee on May 1.

The former NSA attorney testified before the House Judiciary Committee on March 1, 2017 in a public hearing over the reauthorization of Section 702 of the FISA Amendments Act, according to her firm, which hired her one year ago.

“The SSCI investigation is critically important, and it will be a privilege to return to public service in this role,” Doss said.

A Senate source confirmed to Business Insider that Doss will not be leading the probe, but that she has been hired to work on the investigation.

This story is developing.

