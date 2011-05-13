April CPI Comes In RIGHT IN Line At 0.4%

The number:



Snoozefest.

Headline CPI up 0.4%

Core CPI up 0.2%, right in line with expectations.

This isn’t going to move markets much… stocks are a bit higher on the day.

Background:

Analysts are looking for

Headline CPI: 0.4%

Core CPI +0.2%

Yesterday PPI came in at 0.8%, so regardless, we’re almost certain to see more implied margin squeeze.

Remember, if we’re hot, you should freak out about hyperinflation, and if it’s cool, freak out about deflation. Either way, blame Bernanke.

