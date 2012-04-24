Miss: April Consumer Confidence Drops To 69.2

AP



Headline: April consumer confidence fell to 69.2.Meanwhile, March’s reading was revised down to 69.5 from 70.2.

The expectations index slipped to 81.1 from 82.5, while the present situation index improved to 51.4 from 49.9 last month.

Expectations: Consensus is for a drop in consumer confidence level to 69.7 in April, from 70.2 in March.



Analysis: The Conference Board’s consumer confidence survey is based on consumers’ opinion of current business and employment conditions and their expectations for the coming six months.

Investors watch this number as a signal for consumer spending even though the two often do not move in-line with one-another.



