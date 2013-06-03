Here Comes Construction Spending...

At 10:00 AM ET, we’ll get the April construction spending report.



Economists are looking for a gain of 0.9%, reversing a 1.7% decline in March.

“Construction Spending should tick up +0.1% in April as recent weakness in housing starts weighs on rebounds from big declines in March government and private nonresidential spending that was probably partly weather related,” said Morgan Stanley’s Vincent Reinhart, who has a below consensus estimate.

