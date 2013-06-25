Here Comes The Case-Shiller Home Price Index...

The S&P/Case-Shiller home price index for April is out at 9 a.m. ET.



Economists polled by Bloomberg are looking for the 20-city Case Shiller to rise 10.6% year-over-year, and 1.2% mum.

The 20-city index was up 1.1% on the month, and 10.9% on the year in March.

While home prices have shown double digit growth in recent months, the pace of home price growth is expected to slow in coming months.

A bottom in housing inventory, the return of sellers, the inability of investors to find bargains, and rising mortgage rates are all expected to take the steam out of rising home prices.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.