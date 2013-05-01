Two Charts Which Show That April Was A Horrible Month For American Manufacturing

Joe Weisenthal

If there is an American manufacturing renaissance, it certainly appears to have stalled in April.

From the just-released ADP report, a chart which shows that manufacturing actually lost jobs in the month!

Change in Total Nonfarm Private Employment by Selected Industry April 2013

And then also, if you aggregate the various regional manufacturing surveys (from the regional Fed banks) then this was one of the worst months in years.

Meanwhile, ISM Manufacturing comes out at 10 AM.

