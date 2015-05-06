Here come ADP private payrolls ...

The April report on private payrolls from ADP is set for release at 8:15 am ET.

Expectations are for the report to show private payrolls grew by 200,000 in April, up from an increase of 189,000 in March.

This is one of three pieces of labour market data we’ll get this week along with tomorrow’s initial claims report and then Friday’s big nonfarm payrolls number from the BLS.

We’ll be back with full coverage of ADP’s number when it drops.

