HERE COMES THE ADP JOBS REPORT...

Here comes the first really big economic report of what will be a furious three day sprint of economic data.



At 8:15 AM ET, we get the ADP jobs report, which represents an attempt by payroll processing company ADP to predict what Friday’s official Non-Farm Payrolls report is going to be.

Analysts expect a reading of 155K, down from 158K.

We’ll have the full number here LIVE when it comes out.

