The markets are flickering back to life, and the yen is diving again.



The dollar vs. the yen is nearly 99. Just a couple days ago it was around 95, but aggressive BOJ easing is causing the dollar to surge against the yen.

Get ready to dust off your USDJPY 100 hats.

FinViz

