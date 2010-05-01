Protesters Storm Wall Street, No One Can Move, And Everyone Gets Annoyed

Oh, protesters. You cause so much trouble and create such a spectacle.
Yesterday, a whole bunch of you stormed Wall Street to protest in favour of more regulation.
Sadly, almost everyone just ends up laughing at you and undermining your mission.
Except for the ones that couldn't get anywhere, like this poor guy, who just wanted to cross the street.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.