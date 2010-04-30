Stocks Explode Higher (Again), Here's What You Need To Know

DJIA: Up 122 points to 11,167.

NASDAQ: Up 40 points to 2511.



S&P 500: Up 15 points to 1206.

Commodities:

Oil: Up 2.5% or $2.07 to $85.29 a barrel.

Gold: Down 0.3% or $4.20 to $1167.60 an ounce.

Silver: Down 2.1% or $0.38 to $18.52 an ounce.

Now here’s what you need to know as you leave work today:



Dendreon (DNDN) gets its prostate cancer drug, Provenge, approved by the FDA. Shares were up 26% at the close.

Senator Carl “Shitty” Levin is looking to ban banks from participating in proprietary trading.

The oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico continues to worsen and has lowered both BP and Transocean’s market cap significantly.

Analyst Dave Rosenberg tells us that Greece is going to default no matter what happens.

Tim Geithner and the Treasury vow to crack down on mortgage servicers. Could this be the end of subprime as we know it?

