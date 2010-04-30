Stocks Explode Higher (Again), Here's What You Need To Know

DJIA: Up 122 points to 11,167.
NASDAQ: Up 40 points to 2511.
S&P 500: Up 15 points to 1206.
Commodities:
Oil: Up 2.5% or $2.07 to $85.29 a barrel.
Gold: Down 0.3% or $4.20 to $1167.60 an ounce.
Silver: Down 2.1% or $0.38 to $18.52 an ounce.
Now here’s what you need to know as you leave work today:
- Dendreon (DNDN) gets its prostate cancer drug, Provenge, approved by the FDA. Shares were up 26% at the close.
- Senator Carl “Shitty” Levin is looking to ban banks from participating in proprietary trading.
- The oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico continues to worsen and has lowered both BP and Transocean’s market cap significantly.
- Analyst Dave Rosenberg tells us that Greece is going to default no matter what happens.
- Tim Geithner and the Treasury vow to crack down on mortgage servicers. Could this be the end of subprime as we know it?
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.