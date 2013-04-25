Two Key Datapoints Are Coming Out Today

We’ll get another look into the state of the US economy with two datapoints: One on labour, and one on manufacturing.



Via Calculated Risk, they are:

• At 8:30 AM ET, the initial weekly unemployment claims report will be released. The consensus is for claims to decrease to 350 thousand from 352 thousand last week. The “sequester” budget cuts might be starting to impact weekly claims.

• At 11:00 AM, Kansas City Fed regional Manufacturing Survey for April. The consensus is for a reading of minus 1, up from minus 5 in March (below zero is contraction).

The regional Fed data has been pretty poor lately, auguring a bad ISM.

