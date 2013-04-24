A Few Quick Thoughts On Why Markets Around The World Are Surging

Markets are surging.



The yen is weakening.

Homebuilders are up 3%.

European financials are on fire.

What’s going on?

Dave Lutz of Stifel, Nicolaus passes along some thoughts.

We summarize:

Everything started earlier with Germany. There’s a belief that Germany will “capitulate” and let the ECB pump more.

Japanese investors are selling the yen and buying European assets.

Homebuilders are strong.

Hedge funders are heavy buyers. The “most short” basket is a big outperformer.

More chatter about austerity abating.

