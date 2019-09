Average global temperatures in April tied with 2010 as the highest on record for the month, according to NOAA.

In April 2014, the combined average temperature over the world’s land and ocean surfaces was 1.39 degrees F above the 20th century average of 56.7 degree F, NOAA said.

See the map below:

