LIVE: Thousands Of Companies Around The World Reveal The Truth About Global Economy

HEADS UP: The world’s biggest economies are releasing their April manufacturing PMI reports. And this is our scorecard.



So far, the reports reflect a global deceleration.

China’s official manufacturing PMI report slipped to 50.6 from 50.9 in March. China’s unofficial HSBC PMI report comes out at 9:45 PM ET tonight.

In the U.S., the ISM and PMI manufacturing reports each fell.

However, the Chinese and U.S. numbers all remain above 50.0, which indicates expansion.

The economies of the eurozone will publish their reports in a few hours. The consensus is broadly looking for contraction in the region. The question is just how ugly things are.

PMI

At the beginning of each month, Markit, HSBC, RBC, JP Morgan and several other major data gathering institutions publish the latest local readings of the manufacturing purchasing managers index (PMI) for countries around the world.

PMI is one of the best leading indicators of the economy.

Each reading is based on surveys of hundreds of companies. Read more about it at Markit.

These are not the most closely followed data points. However, the power of the insights is unparalleled. Jim O’Neill, the former Goldman Sachs economist, believes the PMI numbers are among the most reliable economic indicators in the world. BlackRock’s Russ Koesterich thinks it’s one of the most underrated indicators.

——————————————————————————————————————————-

Click here to refresh this page for the latest updates to our scorecard >

April 29, April 30 (All Times EDT)

7:15 p.m. Japan: Markit/JMMA Manufacturing PMI — 51.0, up from 50.4 in March

1:00 a.m. Russia: HSBC Manufacturing PMI — 50.6, down from 50.8

April 30, May 1

8:00 p.m. Australia: AiG Manufacturing PMI —36.7, down from 44.4

9:00 p.m. China: NBS Official PMI—50.6, down from 50.9

11:00 p.m. Indonesia: HSBC Manufacturing PMI — 51.7, up from 51.3

2:00 a.m. Ireland: NCB Manufacturing PMI — 48.0, down from 48.6

3:00 a.m. Netherlands: NEVI Manufacturing PMI — 48.2, up from 48.0

4:30 a.m. UK: Markit / CIPS Manufacturing PMI— 49.8, up from 48.6

9:00 a.m. US: Markit Manufacturing PMI — 52.1, down from 54.6

9:30 a.m. Canada: RBC Manufacturing PMI — 50.1, up from 49.3

10:00 a.m. US: ISM Manufacturing — 50.7, down from 51.3

May 1, May 2

8:00 p.m. South Korea: HSBC Manufacturing PMI — from 52.0

9:45 p.m. China: HSBC Manufacturing PMI — from 51.6

10:00 p.m. Taiwan: HSBC Manufacturing PMI —from 51.2

10:00 p.m. Vietnam: HSBC Manufacturing PMI — from 50.8

1:00 a.m. India: HSBC Manufacturing PMI — from 52.0

3:00 a.m. Turkey: HSBC Manufacturing PMI — from 52.3

3:00 a.m. Poland: HSBC Manufacturing PMI — from 48.0

3:15 a.m. Spain: Markit Manufacturing PMI — from 44.2

3:45 a.m. Italy: Markit/ADACI Manufacturing PMI — from 44.5

3:50 a.m. France: Markit Manufacturing PMI — from 43.8

3:55 a.m. Germany: Markit/BME Manufacturing PMI — from 49.0

4:00 a.m. Greece: Markit Manufacturing PMI — from 42.1

4:00 a.m. Eurozone: Markit Manufacturing PMI — from 46.8

9:00 a.m. Brazil: HSBC Manufacturing PMI — from 51.8

10:30 a.m. Mexico: HSBC Manufacturing PMI — from 52.2

11:00 a.m. Global: JPMorgan Manufacturing PMI — from 51.2

Click here to refresh this page for the latest updates to our scorecard >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.