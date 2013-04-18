Japan Falls Over 1% — Apple Selloff Causing More Stocks To Slide In Asia

Quick market heads up.



After the ugly day in the US, the selloff continues.

Japan is down 1.2%.

Meanwhile, today’s Apple crumbling is having more ripple effects.

Japanese and Korean $AAPL suppliers seeing red this morning. Taiwanese names likely too, when trade starts there twitter.com/deeCNBC/status… — Deirdre Wang Morris (@deeCNBC) April 18, 2013

