Japan Falls Over 1% — Apple Selloff Causing More Stocks To Slide In Asia

Quick market heads up.
After the ugly day in the US, the selloff continues.
Japan is down 1.2%.
Meanwhile, today’s Apple crumbling is having more ripple effects.
Japanese and Korean $AAPL suppliers seeing red this morning. Taiwanese names likely too, when trade starts there twitter.com/deeCNBC/status…
— Deirdre Wang Morris (@deeCNBC) April 18, 2013
