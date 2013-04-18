Japan Falls Over 1% — Apple Selloff Causing More Stocks To Slide In Asia

Joe Weisenthal

Quick market heads up.

After the ugly day in the US, the selloff continues.

Japan is down 1.2%.

Screen Shot 2013 04 17 at 8.16.06 PM

Meanwhile, today’s Apple crumbling is having more ripple effects.

