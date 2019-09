The volatility in the land of Bitcoin continues.



Yesterday was a wild day, as prices climbed to over $260 at one point, before falling to the low $100s in the afternoon.

It ended around $180.

And that’s where it was this morning, but now it’s plummeted to below $150 again.

Chart from Clarkmoody.com:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.