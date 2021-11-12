APRA has fired another warning shot at banks over high-risk mortgage lending, saying it could intervene further

Photo: Getty Images

The Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA) has warned lenders that it could soon move to tighten borrowing conditions even further.

The regulator says lenders may soon see limits placed on loans to borrowers with high debt-to-income ratios, and other higher-risk loans.

It’s an approach that could come with varying levels of targeting — whether regional or institutional — at any time the watchdog sees fit.

Visit Business Insider Australia’s homepage for more stories.

Banks could soon see the watchdog impose caps on higher-risk loans as part of a plan to monitor and curb emerging risks to Australia’s financial system brought about by a tameless housing market.

The Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA) released a new information paper late on Thursday, detailing a slew of further intervention action it could take if Australia’s housing market continues to rattle the financial system’s stability.

Among the macroprudential tools APRA warns lenders it could deploy are new lending limits on higher-risk loans, along with loan applications from borrowers with high loan-to-valuation ratios, and investor and interest-only loans.

In a letter to lenders, APRA chair Wayne Byres said the macroprudential policy levers described in the paper are being considered to stifle “emerging risks quickly”.

“Unlike our day-to-day supervision of individual entities, macroprudential policies allow us to target risks to the entire financial system; whether it be curbing excessive risk-taking in a buoyant market, or conversely encouraging investment and economic activity during a downturn,” Byres said.

“APRA has a wide range of tools it could potentially deploy in such circumstances. Today’s paper is intended to give financial industry stakeholders a better understanding of the factors APRA considers in making decisions to use these tools, the types of macroprudential measures APRA could deploy in the future, and how they might be implemented.”

The announcement comes without surprise, and just weeks after APRA closed in on lending in early October and told borrowers that they would now need to prove that they could maintain repayments if the interest rate were to rise by 3%.

Late last month, the RBA left the cash rate on hold at 0.1% and made no mention of refraining from rising interest rates until 2024, as it has for months, while making a softer forecast subject to an inflation threshold of around 2.5%.

From October 6, mortgage applicants were told they’d be subject to a serviceability buffer increase of 0.5%, making it harder for new borrowers to take on huge debts.

A borrower seeking a mortgage at the average July 2021 interest rate of 2.32% must now prove they can continue their repayments should rates rise of not 4.82%, but 5.32%.

At the time, APRA called the change a “targeted and judicious action” designed to shield the mortgage lending sector from growing risks amid what has become a buoyant market.

“In taking action, APRA is focused on ensuring the financial system remains safe, and that banks are lending to borrowers who can afford the level of debt they are taking on — both today and into the future,” Byres said.

“While the banking system is well capitalised and lending standards overall have held up, increases in the share of heavily indebted borrowers, and leverage in the household sector more broadly, mean that medium-term risks to financial stability are building.”

But further intervention action was left on the table, and APRA has followed through as expected, reserving the right to raise the serviceability buffer higher still.

Thursday’s information paper outlines four key indicators APRA will use to determine emerging risks posed to the financial system: credit growth and leverage, growth in asset prices, lending conditions and financial resilience.

The measures, according to APRA, could be applied to institutions either temporarily, or in flux over time, and could be targeted at individual lenders, specific regions around the country, or the entire financial system at large.

While the regulator expects it would only need to apply its macroprudential measures to banks, it said non-bank lenders, in select circumstances, could be targeted too.