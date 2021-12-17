A majority of the super sector's 'choice' products failed to meet APRA's benchmarks, according to new analysis of the segment. Photo: Getty Images

About 60% of the super sector’s “choice” products were found to have fallen short of APRA’s benchmarks.

More than a quarter of them delivered “significantly poor” returns for their members over the last seven years.

Margaret Cole, an executive board member at APRA, said the regulator has plans to ramp up oversight on some of the worst-performing funds.

A majority of funds in the choice super segment have failed to meet returns benchmarks set by the prudential regulator, while the returns of a quarter of them were described as “significantly poor”.

The Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA) released its first-ever “heatmap” analysis of choice super products on Thursday in a bid to offer members of the space the same level of transparency offered to those of MySuper products.

Choice Super products, which currently make up about 46% of APRA’s superannuation remit, are funds that members have actively chosen to join, and are typically more complex and customisable than default MySuper products.

Fees charged by funds for their choice products are generally higher than their MySuper counterparts. Now they’ve been found to be delivering sub-par returns.

According to APRA’s choice heatmap, about 60% of the investment options offered to members by choice products delivered returns below the regulator’s benchmarks over the last seven years.

Meanwhile, more than 25% of them delivered “significantly poor” returns.

Among some of the worst offenders were Zurich Super’s “Priority Growth” and “Balanced NCF” products, which delivered net investment returns of -1.18% and -1.38% south of the regulator’s benchmark respectively.

APRA’s analysis also found that the worst-performing choice products were all offered by the same eight trustees.

Among those, Christian Super, EISS and Australian Catholic Super were guilty of offering a MySuper product that failed to meet the regulator’s benchmark as well.

“Superannuation members deserve confidence that their retirement savings are being well-looked after, regardless of what type of fund or product their money is invested in,” Cole said.

“Although there have been benefits generated for members from industry consolidation and reductions in fees in recent years, these heatmaps show there remains considerable room for improvement in member outcomes,” she said.

“In particular, a sizable proportion of the choice sector has been exposed for delivering poor outcomes, especially considering these products generally charge higher fees than their MySuper equivalents.”

Cole said she hopes the introduction of the choice segment heatmap could have similar impacts to those made by the MySuper heatmap after it was introduced in 2019.

Since then, the heatmap has put downward pressure on fees and pushed 22 products home to some 1.3 member accounts holding about $41.8 billion, to either merge or withdraw from the market.

“With a legal duty to act in their members’ best financial interests, all trustees should now be scrutinising the heatmap findings to assess the outcomes they are delivering members, better understand any drivers of poor performance and then taking prompt action to address areas of concern,” she said.

“If they are unable or unwilling to do so, they need to seriously reconsider whether their members would be better served with their money elsewhere.”