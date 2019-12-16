APRA changes this year could see you borrowing tens of thousands of dollars more than previously

Getty Images

Changes to home loan affordability tests by the Australian Prudential Regulatory Authority (APRA), may see you borrowing tens of thousands of dollars more than you previously could.

This new regulation, coupled with historically low interest rates, suggest now could be the opportunity you’ve been waiting for to afford the home of your dreams.

What are the APRA changes?

Introduced on the 4th July 2019, the new guidance on residential lending allows Authorised Deposit-taking Institutions (ADIs) to review and set their own minimum interest rate floor.

This means that how banks assess whether you can afford your home loan repayments is now in the hands of the banks themselves.

Previously, lenders were regulated by APRA to check whether borrowers could repay their home loans if they reached 7 per cent.

Known as an “interest rate floor” or “serviceability buffer” this particular strategy of reducing the lender’s risk was not only implemented, but many lenders went further than necessary, assessing borrowers at 7.25 per cent.

The purpose of the ‘serviceability buffer’ is to ensure borrowers can still afford their mortgage repayments on variable rate home loans if they change unexpectedly.

The rise and fall of variable rates

Whilst 7 per cent may seem high in comparison to the current average variable rate of 4.94 per cent, variable rates can rise and fall at any time.

The standard home loan term is between 20 and 30 years and looking at the dramatic changes in the average variable rates over the past 17 years, you can see why banks need this buffer.





The new internally set interest rate floor

Since these changes, lenders no longer have to use APRA’s interest rate floor of 7 per cent and instead can set their own ‘floor’.

To mitigate their own risk, ADIs need to know that borrowers can meet repayments if their interest rate increases to the floor level or the rate increases by 2.5 percentage points – whichever is higher.

This was welcomed by many borrowers when it was introduced, and may be even more so now, as recent Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) rate cuts mean home loan rates have now dropped to as low as 2.69 per cent.





How much more can you borrow now?

To put this into context, let’s take a look four variable rate home loans, as these are most likely to change in the short term. Variable rate loans have interest rates that can change at the lender’s discretion, but are often changed as a result of an RBA cash rate change, and can rise or fall within a short term period.

In order to demonstrate how much more you can borrow after the APRA changes, you need to look at the loan’s variable rate and the lender-determined interest rate floor.

Calculating whether you can afford your repayments

To determine how your lender will assess your ability to meet your mortgage repayments, you need to see which of these rates is the highest; the variable rate plus the 2.5 per cent APRA buffer, or the lender’s internal interest rate floor.

If you’re currently in the market for a home loan, it would be wise to note down the elements in the table, so you can make these comparisons in the future. Especially if rates are to drop again, which has been recently predicted.

The rate reduction column shows the difference between the previously mandatory 7 per cent interest rate floor, and the new rate (highest rate) that your ability to meet repayments will be assessed on.

Lender Home Loan Product New interest Rate Floor Variable Rate Loan Rate + Buffer Highest rate Reduction from old rate floor NAB Base Variable Home Loan Special (Principal & Interest) (LVR

< 80%) 5.5% 3.20% 5.7% 5.7% -1.3% Suncorp Suncorp Back to Basics Special (Principal & Interest) (LVR

< 90%) 5.5% 3.03% 5.53% 5.53% -1.47% St George Basic Home Loan** (Principal & Interest) (LVR

<60%) 5.75% 2.99% 5.49% 5.75% -1.25% Macquarie Bank Basic Home Loan Principal & Interest) (LVR

<70%) 5.3% 3.09% 5.59% 5.59% -1.41%

Data accurate as at 5th November 2019 as per RateCity Database. Check the PDS before you apply to ensure you review all associated fees and charges.

** St George Basic Home Loan is available to new customers only.

How much more can you borrow now?

Once you have determined the highest rate that can be used by a lender to assess how much you can afford, you can make your own assessment.

Let’s say, for instance, you are applying for the NAB Base Variable Home Loan.

Before the APRA changes, the rate they would have assessed you on was at least 7 per cent.

This means on a $500,000 home loan over a 30-year loan term you needed to prove you could afford to repay at least $3,327 per month, plus fees and charges.

After the APRA changes however, you now only need to prove you can afford 5.7%.

This means on a $500,000 home loan over a 30-year loan term you would need to prove you can afford to repay $2,902 per month plus fees and charges.

Keep in mind however, that you will need to prove you can afford your monthly repayments as well as your regular expenses.

As everyone’s expenses are different, how much more you can borrow will depend upon your financial situation, but it will most likely be a figure in the tens of thousands.

What to watch out for

One thing to keep in mind is that home loans come with many associated fees and charges including application fees, legal fees, Lender’s Mortgage Insurance (LMI) and administration fees.

When you’re calculating what you can afford to pay in repayments, make sure you take into account there may be hundreds, or even thousands of dollars charged in addition to those monthly repayments.

To calculate if you can meet the repayments at a particular interest rate, without getting into mortgage stress, try the RateCity Mortgage Stress Calculator here.







