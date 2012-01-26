This Company Has Figured Out The Next Step In Mobile Gaming

British company apptoyz is re-inventing mobile gaming by integrating smartphones in game accessories such as guns, fishing rods and car wheels.



Its most popular product — the appBlaster — is a $32 rifle toy that has a slot for an iPod Touch or iPhone and simulates shooting for combat-like games.

Check out the newest games by apptoyz in the video below.



