Introducing AppStori, The App Promotion Platform Developers Need To Know About

Photo: Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

AppStori is a crowdsourcing platform that aims to take developers’ apps from conception to completion.We spoke to co-founder Arie Abecassis about how it works and what it’s all about.



“We want to socialize the app development experience,” he said. “The crowd can engage in different ways, whether it’s by acting as beta testers or contributing money. We want to empower consumers and developers at the same time.”

If this sounds like “Kickstarter for apps” to you, then you’re not far off.

People can contribute money and receive perks for donating different amounts. But Abecassis explains that unlike Kickstarter, AppStori is curated, rejecting two or three apps for every one it takes. With well over a million apps available, app discovery is getting more and more painful. AppStori wants to help identify apps that are worthy of being discovered.

And instead of only letting you throw money towards a project you like, AppStori offers other ways to leverage the crowd. They can become a beta tester or contribute ideas for new apps or features. It’s what Abecassis calls a “wide funnel of engagement.”

Making it an even more attractive plaform to launch an app, AppStori has partnered with an ad company called Millenial, which will immediately give accepted apps $500 in funding and $500 for advertising.

“I’m constantly amazed at how big the market is with so much attention and dollars being put into mobile,” said Abecassis. “The question for developers becomes ‘How do i get my product noticed before launch?’ That’s what AppStori’s all about–a viral mechanic to promote your app.”

Head over to AppStori to see what it’s all about >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.