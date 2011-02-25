You Won't Believe All The Shady Things Going On In The App World -- A Q&A With AppsFire

AppsFire Co-Founder Ouriel Ohayon

Photo: Benjamin Boccas

AppsFire is an app that helps you discover other apps on iPhone, Android and other platforms.We caught up with Co-Founder Ouriel Ohayon to talk about the emerging app economy, which is already a billion dollar market. For mobile app developers, getting discovered is a huge deal, and for consumers finding apps they want can be challenging. So they’re solving a big problem in a big market.



AppsFire is big and growing fast. They’ve just added a million users, with half coming in last quarter. During our conversation, Ohayon kept interrupting me to tell me how fast the app was rising through the ranks in Spain, from #8 to #4 during our conversation.

How do you promote your app and get it to a million users? Why is Apple’s app store broken? What are the shady things going on to promote apps? Ohayon is the man to talk about this stuff, so we did.

Pascal-Emmanuel Gobry, SAI: First off, what is AppsFire exactly?

Ouriel Ohayon: AppsFire is a discovery and promotion platform for modern mobile apps. We have two activities: a B2C suite of discovery apps for iOS, Android and soon other mobile OSs, and a promotion and discovery SDK we’re about to release that will help developers cross promote each other.

SAI: So on the consumer side, you help people find apps they’ll like, and on the business side you help developers promote their apps.

Ohayon: That’s right.

SAI: How big are you guys?

Ohayon: We’re a small company, seven employees, and we just reached 1 million users using our apps, doubling size last quarter. Right now we’re a top 50 app in many countries. Right now we’re #8 in Spain, #35 in France and were #1 and 2 in Austria and Germany not too long ago.