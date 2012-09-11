9 Incredible Apps You'll Be Missing If You Buy A New Kindle Fire

Jeff Bezos shows off the new Kindle Fire HD.

Photo: AP

Are you interested in buying the Kindle Fire HD?You should know there’s a reasonable chance not all your favourite apps will work on it.



The Fire is an Android-based device, but Amazon has heavily modified the software to remove all traces of Google. That means it has its own app store, not the official Google Play store that has tens of thousands of more Android apps to choose from.

Amazon’s Appstore is also available on most other Android smartphones and tablets, but you’ll have to install it directly from Amazon if you want to try it.

So what’s missing from Amazon’s Appstore? We rounded up the most important apps you won’t be able to get.

Instagram, the popular photo-sharing service The go-to name in filtered photography and sharing is not available on the Kindle Fire HD. Instagram lets you snap photos, tweak them with a variety of cool coloured filters and effects, and share them on other social networks like Facebook and Twitter. Instagram is so popular, that it was recently acquired by Facebook for nearly $1 billion. There are a few knockoff clones available, however. Grand Theft Auto III, the amazing PlayStation classic is on other Android devices, but not the Kindle Fire. The ultraviolent and ultra-fun game classic is available on both iOS and Android, but is sadly lacking from the Kindle Fire HD's catalogue. Google Maps, our favourite navigation app Google Maps, the longtime go-to for your navigational needs, isn't offered on the Kindle Fire HD. In fact, the Fire HD still doesn't have a native mapping alternative to Google Maps. No YouTube means no easy access to videos Because it's a Google service as well, there's no YouTube app offered for the Kindle Fire HD. However, you can visit YouTube's mobile site if you want to watch videos. Chrome, the speedy alternative web browser Amazon forces you to use its Silk browser by default. We'd much rather be able to choose a browser for ourselves, such as Chrome, but it's not a choice. Firefox, the open-source darling of web browsers Once again, you're stuck with Silk. Despite being a popular alternative browser with an Android presence, Firefox gets no love on the Kindle Fire HD. Gmail, one of the most popular email services The Gmail app for Android lets you manage multiple email accounts, view and send file attachments, and manage your Gmail labels. It's not even an option for your Kindle Fire HD tablet, although you can navigate to Gmail's mobile site for a stripped-down email experience. Dropbox, the slick online file storage solution Dropbox is a go-to app for sending and receiving large files, as well as a great means to keep all your commonly-accessed files in one place. You'll have to seek out an alternative if the Kindle Fire HD is going to be your primary tablet. New York Times, a favourite leading news source The New York Times has put together a great app for its subscribers. They get digital access to the same news and reviews in the paper every day. Kindle Fire users will have to look elsewhere. Still interested in buying the Kindle Fire HD? Make sure you ask yourself these 9 questions first >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.