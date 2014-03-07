It Turns Out People Don't Really Surf The Web On Their Smartphones

Since Apple kicked off the modern smartphone app era in 2008 with the App Store, there’s been a debate over what will win in mobile: apps or mobile sites?

Well, smartphone and tablet users have spoken. And it’s not even close. Mobile users spend far more time using apps than they do browsing mobile sites on their devices.

This chart from Statista breaks down the monthly usage of apps versus mobile sites.

