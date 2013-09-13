You'll Never Have To Leave Your House Ever Again If You Utilise These Apps

Sometimes a girl just wants to stay home and doesn’t want to be bothered by the outside world.
Other times, maybe it’s just not possible to leave your house because of a hurricane or heavy snow.
Luckily, there really is an app for everything.
Use these apps and you’ll be able to stay at home for days or even weeks without setting foot outside.
Seamless allows you to order food for delivery or pick-up from over 12,000 restaurants. Whatever you're in the mood for, Seamless will make sure your taste buds are entirely satisfied.
You can buy just about anything on Amazon. Whether you're looking for gadgets, kitchen appliances, a new mattress, Amazon will have you covered.
Obstacles XRT should do the trick. It turns any flat surface into an obstacle course, and no equipment is necessary. There are three different levels of difficulty: beginner, intermediate, and advanced. You can also compete with friends and see how you stack up.
Price: $1.99 for iOS
Postmates will deliver anything to you within an hour, but only if you live in Manhattan, San Francisco, or Seattle.
Once you fire up the app, you'll see the most popular places around you. From there, you can purchase items with just a few taps. Once you've made your selection, click 'Get it now' and in a few moments, you'll see all the details about your courier: name, photo rating, and even his or her exact location in real-time.
Price: Free. Cost for delivery starts at $US5.
WunWun will also let you request someone to deliver keys to your roommate when they're locked out. All you have to do is pay them $US20. Pick up and delivery from any store is free. If you want an iPhone charger, WunWun will go to the Apple Store, buy it, and deliver it to you. WunWun charges $US20 for delivery from restaurants.
Price: Free
Don't feel like waiting in line for the next iPhone? Just ask someone on TaskRabbit to do it for you!
TaskRabbit couriers will deliver anything to you, and do essentially anything for you.
Price: Free
Vibease is a wearable vibrator that communicates with your smartphone. The app offers a variety of fantasies to listen to while you pleasure yourself.
From the website: 'Imagine listening to 50 Shades of Grey with a hands free vibrator that vibrates in perfect sync with the audio fantasy.'
Price: App is free. Vibrator costs $US79.
Washio lets users easily schedule a time and pick-up location for their dirty clothes. Within 24 hours, Washio's 'ninjas' will return your clean clothes.
For now, the service is only live in southern California.
Price: Free App launching soon
Netflix, Hulu Plus, HBO Go, and Amazon Instant all let you easily watch your favourite TV shows and movies whenever you want.
Netflix p
rice for Android, iOS, Kindle Fire, and Windows: Free (with subscription, staring at $US7.99 per month)
Hulu Plus p
rice for Android, iOS, and Kindle Fire: Free (with monthly $US7.99 Hulu Plus subscription)
HBO Go p
rice for Android, iOS, and Kindle Fire: Free (with an HBO subscription)
Amazon Instant p
rice for iOS, Kindle Fire (included), and Google TV: Free with a $US79/year Amazon Prime Subscription
