15 Apps The Tech World Is Obsessed With Right Now

SwiftKey is one of the best Android keyboard replacements.

With its latest update, SwiftKey users can now glide fingers across the keyboard to input messages. When you finish 'a word, SwiftKey immediately shows you its best guesses for your next word. When you see the word you want, just lift your finger off the keyboard and the word will be inserted.

Available for: Android smartphones and tablets

Price: $1.99 (on sale for the release of SwiftKey 4; normal price is $3.99)