The best Android apps in the world, according to Google

Google just held its inaugural Play Awards at its IO developers conference to highlight some of the best apps from around the world.

The company chose one winner in each of ten different categories, with the final decision made by a panel of Googlers who paid attention to factors like user experience and high star ratings.

In other words, if you have an Android phone you should download these apps:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.