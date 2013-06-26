10 Apps That Make TV Much More Interesting To Watch

This is the eighth post in the nine-part “Coming Up Next” series, which explores how innovations in video technology are engaging consumers. “Coming Up Next” is sponsored by YuMe. More posts in the series »
Tablets and smartphones dominate our mobile lives. So it makes sense that apps would break into our living rooms, too.
Social networks like Twitter and Facebook always go nuts when a popular show premieres or finishes. Developers and companies are taking advantage of this phenomenon by making apps that complement the TV watching experience.
Take, for example, Viggle, an iPhone app that lets you check in when watching TV, earning you points. The points can then be redeemed for a Starbucks card or Best Buy gift card.
These other apps also enhance your TV watching experience, making your favourite movies or TV shows even better.
TV Guide Mobile: TV Guide's app is the ultimate TV watching companion. It it completely customisable and lets you follow along with what's on TV or plan to watch shows that are coming up.
Facebook is a great way to join the conversation whenever anything big is happening on TV. Season premieres and finales are perfect times to pay close attention to Facebook and watch along with everyone else.
Twitter is similar to Facebook. Huge sporting events, award shows, season premieres, and finales are the perfect time to tune into Twitter. You're sure to experience some colourful commentary.
The EyeTV turns your iPad or iPhone into a portable television. After you install the EyeTV software on your desktop, you can enjoy live TV and change the channels on the move. You can even control a DVR and watch shows anywhere.
IMDB helps users track your favourite TV shows and movies. The database has the largest collection of celebrity, movie, and TV information. The next time you try to remember who that actor is, you'll know.
Zeebox is a good way to discover and connect with friends while watching TV. The app surfaces the most popular shows to the top of its app and lets users vote and play along with specific episodes.
GetGlue helps you discover what to watch whether it's streaming, on TV, or playing in theatres. The personalised guide lets you interact with friends and other fans while watching. You can even get show clips, pictures and recaps in your stream.
SlingPlayer's app for iOS lets you stream live TV from your cable box to your device. With SlingPlayer you can control your cable box with DVR, Apple TV, and even Blu-ray/DVD players.
Viggle lets you check in to your favourite TV shows, similar to Foursquare. Using the app while you're watching TV makes the experience more social. The best thing about Viggle is the reward incentive. As you rack up Viggle points by checking into shows you can redeem them for stuff in the rewards catalogue like Starbucks cards or Groupon gift cards.
Miso turns watching TV into an interactive experience. One of the coolest features is the ability to caption and share scenes from your favourite shows.
