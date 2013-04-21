8 Apps That Are Ruining My Life

Maybe I’m a closet technophobe or maybe I’m an idealist to a fault, but there are certain apps that are slowly ruining my life.
Whether it’s an effect as subtle as removing me from the present or as glaring and offensive as seeking to make your taxes impossible, these are the apps that I have beef with.
'But isn't TurboTax all about making your taxes as easy as possible?' I hear you saying.
Yes, but also no. Propublica recently put out a big report that digs into how Intuit, the company behind TurboTax, has actively lobbied against tax simplification, even coming out against a proposed system that would see the government doing your taxes for free.
The premise behind Lift is wonderful -- throughout the day it sounds reminders to you to help you cultivate good habits. Flossing, making the bed, bringing your lunch to work, and the like.
But after two or three weeks, it's easy to fall off the horse and ignore its reminders. And then you just have an app that's reminding you of your inadequacies.
What else needs to be said here? Apple Maps has already been the butt of many a joke for inaccuracies and poor execution. We swear by Google Maps and will continue to do so.
Make sure to select the option that prevents strangers from sending you pictures. Otherwise anyone who guesses your username can bombard you with pictures of anything they want, and that's hardly a good time.
Seamless plays to all my weaknesses, satiating hunger without requiring you to lift a finger and prepare your own food. Once in a while it's a real lifesaver, but if it ever become a habit (and it will) you'll notice the impact on your belly and your wallet.
Just like Seamless, Dictionary.com's app plays to another weakness -- wanting comfort or answers when you when you don't know the meaning of a word.
But if you have instant access to definitions of all words, you're so much less likely to actually internalize them and will have to continue relying on the app like a crutch.
If you inhabit Twitter as vividly as many do, it's way too easy to feel like you're missing out on the goings-on of the world when your face isn't firmly planted in front of a screen, reading people's tweets and staying up to date.
Twitter makes it just a little bit harder to enjoy the present moment, wherever you are.
And for all the same reasons as Twitter, Facebook makes it hard to enjoy the present. What if you miss out on a really fun status update or an adorable picture of your niece?
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.