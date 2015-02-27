These are the Android apps that drain your battery the most

Curious to find out why your phone’s battery keeps draining so quickly?

It could be due to your phone’s age or the temperature outside (phone batteries don’t like the cold), but it could also have to do with which apps you’re using.

Luckily, security company AVG has published its latest report that examines which Android apps are draining your battery life, slowing your phone’s performance, and hogging your device’s memory the most.

So, who are the worst offenders?

Samsung’s pre-installed “bloatware” apps took the top two spots, with both its Beaming and Security Policy Updates services ranking as the two worst battery draining apps that automatically start up when you turn on your phone.

Facebook and Waze also made it into the top five, and Facebook also made it into the top five for both overall performance impact and highest data traffic.

Daily Mail Online is the most data-hogging Android app you can run, followed by social networking apps Tumblr, Facebook, and Instagram. Music app Spotify also showed up as a top five performance-impacting and data-draining app.

AVG ranked the worst battery draining games separately, and game studio King dominated the charts with Candy Crush Soda Saga, Candy Crush Saga, and Pet Rescue Saga taking the top three spots. King’s Bubble Witch 2 Saga also ranked eighth worst on your battery life.

Supercell also made the charts with both its Clash of Clans and Boom Beach games included in the top 10.

So what should you do if you have these apps installed on your phone but are low on battery? AVG suggests you lower your phone’s brightness, close out any battery draining apps you aren’t using, turn off their location services, and adjust how often they update (if you can) to further save on data and battery life.

If you’d like to take a deeper dive into AVG’s Android app performance report, you can read the entire report here.

