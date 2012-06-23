These Apps Should Be Turned Into Game Shows

Last week, CBS announced a Ryan Seacrest-produced game show based on the hit app “Draw Something” is in the works, which, surprisingly, might not be the worst idea in the world.Zynga’s guessing game asks users to draw images of a selection of their choice (think Pictionary) and send it to their friends to solve.



The show will be similar to NBC’s late ’80s quiz game “Win, Lose or Draw” which saw celebrities essentially play charades with pictures in the comfort of Burt Reynold‘s living room.

With a slew of board-games-turned-films in the works, we decided to take a look at other apps that should be turned into game shows.

