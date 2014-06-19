Here's What Apps Will Be Able To Do On Amazon's Phone That They Can't Do On Other Smartphones

Amazon introduced its first smartphone called Fire tueday, and has some cool new features that let you do things you can’t do on Apple and Android phones.

You can tilt the phone to scroll down a page or to reveal more information. And you can scan real life objects to buy them online.

What’s really exciting though, is how all sorts of apps can take advantage of these new features. A bunch of apps have already figured out how to best develop for the Fire Phone.

Stubhub’s app lets you view a stadium as if you were actually there. It lets you turn 90 degrees to the right and to the left of your seat.

Games like Lili, Tofu Fury, and Snow Spin use the Dynamic Perspective feature to let you move your head and look around corners and obstacles. The game Saber’s Edge lets you use the peek feature to see more of the battlefield.

Amazon’s map app lets you tilt the screen to look at Yelp reviews for restaurants.

IHeartRadio lets you use Firefly to create a playlist from a song that is playing in real life. Stubhub uses this too to let you find tickets for an artist’s next show. The Fire Phone listens to a song and then provides you with the different options.

IMDb uses Firefly to recognise movies and TV shows that are playing in front of you. It can then show you information on actors, plot details, and related content.

USA Today, Yahoo! News Digest, and Pinterest can all be accessed in your home carousel without even opening the apps.

Other apps will be able to access the Dynamic Perspective and Firefly SDKs and other Amazon APIs like In-App Purchasing, Mobile Ads, and Mobile Associates. They need to submit and get approved by July 18 to be in the Amazon App Store when the Fire Phone is shipped on July 25.

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.