Here Are The Best iPhone And iPad Apps You Missed This Week

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider
Some quality apps were released that aim to make life either easier or a bit more fun.The University of Michigan released an app that helps you detect skin cancer, Twist lets you know exactly when someone you’re waiting on arrives, and you can now fight crime as the caped crusader in Dark Knight Rises.
Checkmark is our new favourite to-do list app. Checkmark uses your location to keep you on top of tasks. Select the places your frequent often and when you arrive your iPhone will remind you of tasks you have yet to complete.
Price: $0.99
Vyclone is an awesome app that encourages social video creation.
Picture this: you and four friends are all at the same concert and are recording video. All of you are at different angles, but Vyclone will stitch the videos together and give you a sort of mash up video that looks pretty cool.
Price: Free
Ptch gives mobile story telling a new meaning. The app lets you easily combine photos, videos and music into one minute ptches.
Price: Free
Let the History Channel guide you through your own city or a new city when you're on your next vacation.
This awesome apps shows you bits of history behind where you are standing.
Price: Free
We've always wished an app like Twist existed. Twist uses GPS to let you know exactly when a person you're waiting for will arrive to pick you up. A very handy app indeed.
Price: Free
Learn something new or become enlightened on a host of new topics. TED Books are short original electronic books produced every two weeks by TED Conferences.
Price: Free
The wonderful people at the University of Michigan released this excellent app this week. UMSkinCheck is intended for skin cancer self exam and surveillance that allows users to complete and store a full body photographic library, track detected moles/lesions, access informational videos and literature, and fill out a melanoma risk calculator.
Price: Free
Celebrate the opening weekend of the last instalment of the Dark Knight trilogy by playing the game inspired by the film.
Price: $6.99
Follow the Rabbit may just be your next iPhone game addiction. This new casual game challenges you to hop, dodge, and fly through 5 worlds and over 100 levels of imaginative and brain teasing game play.
Price: $0.99
Sun is a neat web app that beautifully displays the weather on your iPhone.
