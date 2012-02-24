Here Are The Best iPhone And iPad Apps You Missed This Week

Photo: App Store
We’ve put together a list of the best iPhone and iPad apps you might’ve missed this week.We have a new app for news junkies, an app that recommends real-world events for you to attend, and even a game about fighting trolls.
Scoople pulls in news stories from a variety of sources to let you share them with friends and add your opinions to them. Keep in touch with friends and keep in touch with current events!
Price: free
If you have a Roku box, the newly-updated Roku app will help it come to life even more. The update adds improved device detection, a remote control with d-pad buttons, and shortcuts for Pandora, Netflix, and Crackle.
Price: free
You love your dog -- why not take advantage of an app that will help you build a cool scrapbook of photos and dog-related events for you to look back on? You can log your dog's exercise, record new favourite treats and activities, and even store notes on a visit to the vet.
Price: $1.99
The Hacker is an abstract puzzle-solving game that lets you simulates hacking and advance through the world of the game.
Price: $0.99
This universal app combines all your favourite elements of fantasy and tower defence to make it a fast-paced and addictive game. Defend your towers from the troll hordes!
Price: $4.99
Have you ever wished there were a more subtle way to thumb through the Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue? This is it -- pictures of hot babes with little covering them.
Price: free
Redder is a new Reddit client to make browsing and contributing to your favourite social aggregator site even easier. We love the sharp interface and intuitive controls.
Price: $0.99
If you use Tumblr to keep a photoblog, check out PowerTumblr -- it lets you snap photos and post them online in an instant.
Price: $1.99
NPR is quickly becoming one of the go-to places to find new music, and this app is perfect to help you find a new favourite band. Stream songs, read editorial reviews, and search a 5,000-artist database to see interviews and live tour dates.
Price: free
RAVN is essentially Pandora for real-life events. Tell this app what you like and it will recommend street fairs, exhibitions, and night life events in your city.
Price: free
