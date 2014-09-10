18 Apps That Every Modern Lady Should Have On Her Phone

Today’s women are CEO’s of tech companies; they are starring in their own TV shows; and they are managing directors at investment banks.

That means they need some help organising and simplifying their daily lives.

So Business Insider decided to come up with a list of apps that will give a modern lady a hand or two.

These apps cover everything from planning a night out to tracking your sleep. You can learn new skills, cook a meal, and track workouts.

Enjoy.

Awesome Note Usually personal organiser apps are pretty inconvenient to use. They're over-cluttered with features and poorly designed. But Awesome Note is a well-designed organiser with a built in calendar, to-do list, party planning section, and photo journal. Plus there are tabs for anniversary reminders and travel diaries. You'll actually want to use this one. You can download Awesome Note here. Evernote It's not only the men that need to stay professionally organised in a digital fashion. While Awesome Note is great for life organisation, you're going to want to use Evernote for your professional life. The app can sync all your notes across multiple devices and computers, and it helps you scan business cards and search for anything. Evernote converts swear by it. You can download Evernote here. Nike Training Club Instead of struggling to rearrange your schedule so that maybe you'll make it to that kick-boxing class next Thursday, you can use the Nike Training Club app and get your workouts done whenever you have a free second -- right in your own room. There are over 100 workout videos by Nike trainers and superstar athletes on the app so that you can actually see what to do, without the hassle of going to a gym. You can download Nike Training Club here. RunKeeper If you prefer more outdoorsy workouts, you should try RunKeeper. The app helps you track your running and cycling routes, and comes with pre-planned courses that you can follow (kind of like a GPS). Plus, it provides audio updates on your speed, mileage, and calorie count so that you never have to look at your phone's screen while running. You can download RunKeeper here. YPlan You know that one friend who somehow knows every single cool event that's happening in San Francisco every night? Now you can be that person with YPlan. The event discovery app helps you figure out what to do -- whether it's a comedy show or a concert. And the best part is, you can get tickets straight from the app. You can download YPlan here. Gilt Say good-bye to the chaotic days of designer sample sales in Soho basements, and hello to Gilt. Every day there's a new batch of luxury brands that are up to 60% off. And Gilt has gotten so big that there are even exclusive mobile sales that you won't find anywhere else. Buying Prabal Gurung straight from your smartphone is going to make online shopping seem so 2012. You can download Gilt here. Levo Resume Why use Word when you can use a beautifully designed app to write your resume instead? Levo Resume syncs with LinkedIn, and provides you with tons of resume-building and career advice. You can create your resume straight on the app, and then download it as a PDF to email or share it. Simple. You can download Levo Resume here. Cost Downloading an app to manage your finances probably sounds like torture, but we think that Cost might change your mind. Cost is an elegant app that lets you manage multiple accounts and categories straight on your smart phone. Plus it creates mini data visualizations for you to show you how much you've been spending, and what your available balance is. You can download Cost here. Lush Your Thursday night just got a whole lot better. Lush is stocked with hundreds of cocktail recipes lists, and helps you find the one you need for every occasion. There are pre-installed lists such as 'Brunch' or 'Girls Night Out' to make picking a drink even easier. Plus, you can punch in a flavour (how does strawberry sound?) and a 'flavour list' will help you find something. You can download Lush here. Tavola The sweetest words in the English language might be: pasta, wine, and music. Thanks to Martha-Stewart wannabes, there are dozens of recipe apps out there... but this one definitely takes the cake. Not only does Tavola provide you with great Italian recipes, but it also suggests wine pairings and playlists. You'll be able to plan a dinner party within minutes. You can download the Tavola here. Oyster Oyster is the Netflix for books. It has everything from inspiring business stories to Edith Wharton's classics. Instead of perpetuating your 'Candy Crush' addiction, we recommend checking out the better alternative: an unlimited supply of great reading. You can download Oyster here. VSCO Cam Smartphone photo quality has much left to be desired, but let's leave the pre-installed Instagram filters to the teenagers. Instead, check out VSCO cam -- which is the grown-up, sophisticated version of photo-editing. You can brighten photos, add warm or cool tones, and basically anything else you can think of. You can download VSCO Cam here. Codeacademy Nowadays, it's imperative to have some basic coding skills. Codeacademy's app makes learning how to code -- dare we say it -- fun. So instead of once again reaching for that old book of Sudoku puzzles taking up extra room in your bag, maybe open up Codeacademy and learn a few lines of code. If nothing else, it will definitely help in your career. You can download Codeacademy here. Beats Music There are lots of music streaming options nowadays, but we still recommend that you check out Beats Music. There's a cool feature called 'The Sentence' where you can tell the app how you're feeling, what you're doing, and who you are with -- and it will customise a playlist for you based on the input. Plus, it's ad-free. You're welcome. You can download Beats Music here. Epicurious We have to warn you: if you open this app, you're going to be hungry within minutes. With over 30,000 editor and user-tested recipes listed, Epicurious is easily the best recipe app out there. And it's beautifully designed with bright pictures and large fonts. If you've ever tried to knead dough and read off your smartphone screen at the same time, you'll understand why that's a major plus. You can download Epicurious here. Sleep Cycle Have you ever woken up one morning and everything was just... off? It's probably because your alarm rang during the wrong part of your sleep cycle. But now there's the Sleep Cycle app, which analyses your (surprise, suprise) sleep cycle in order to wake you up during your lightest sleep phase. You'll get up feeling rested and awake. You can buy Sleep Cycle here. Dash No matter how great it is to spend the night out, trying to push through everyone to close your tab and figuring out how to split the bill is always a nightmare. But Dash solves these problems. You can check into your restaurant, bar, or club with the Dash app, and then pay straight off your phone. Splitting the bill will never be easier. You can download Dash here. BurnThis With BurnThis, you can sign up for fitness classes straight off your phone. Plus there's a fun social media element to the app where you can follow people and/or be followed by others. This way, you can expand your fitness community and discover new classes and workouts. You can download BurnThis here. BONUS: The Business Insider App Stay on top of the markets, politics, tech, entertainment ... and everything else you need to know. You can download Business Insider's app here.



